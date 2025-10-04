Peoples Bank OH Sells 110 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $217,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 118,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 66.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.99. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.