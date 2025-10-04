Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $202.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.99. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.