Ascent Group LLC Has $59.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $59,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $208.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

