Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $346.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

