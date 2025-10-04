111 Capital Acquires New Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $137,379,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Roblox by 210.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.72.

NYSE RBLX opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $14,556,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,386,869 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

