Impact Investors Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Impact Investors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 7.0% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

