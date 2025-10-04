Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

