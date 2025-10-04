Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

