Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 23,484 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 262.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.19.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

