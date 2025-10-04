Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 194,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,194,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

