Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Booking were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,807.89.

Booking Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,418.05 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,524.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5,297.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

