Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 3,733 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

