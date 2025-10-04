Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,147 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

