iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 7th Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,798 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

