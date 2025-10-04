Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $774,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

