DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 141 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
