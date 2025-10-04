DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 141 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.