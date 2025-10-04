Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

