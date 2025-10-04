Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Single Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.