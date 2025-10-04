Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Keb Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,932,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSV opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

