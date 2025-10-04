iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Holdings Reduced by Keystone Financial Group Inc.

Keystone Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,031,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,909,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 21.6%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

