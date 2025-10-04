Grassi Investment Management Buys 1,745 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 358,274 shares of company stock worth $73,886,457 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $202.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

