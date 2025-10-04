iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

