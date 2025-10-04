Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 3.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $136.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

