QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $29.86 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,508 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $29,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 8.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,481 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,728 shares of company stock worth $10,047,092 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Arete upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

