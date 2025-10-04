Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Position Raised by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after buying an additional 77,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.41 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

