Cape ANN Savings Bank Purchases 165 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $370.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.81 and its 200 day moving average is $378.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

