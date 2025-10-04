Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,155,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,816 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 7.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $72,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6,835.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,010 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106,116.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.