Quent Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SCZ stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

