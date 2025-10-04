NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38,822.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,209,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.