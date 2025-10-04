Ameriflex Group Inc. Sells 22,335 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Ameriflex Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 91,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 381.7% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

