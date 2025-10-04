Sava Infond d.o.o. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.4% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $212.10. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $259,351,606. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

