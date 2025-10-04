Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,822.78.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,172.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,382.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,341.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.