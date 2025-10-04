iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Holdings Cut by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $199.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

