Pflug Koory LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after purchasing an additional 861,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 670,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,359,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:LW opened at $62.76 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.