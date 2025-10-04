Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,126 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $466.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.57 and its 200-day moving average is $464.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.