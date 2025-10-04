Contrasting Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) & Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Markel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Benev Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Markel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Benev Capital has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benev Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Markel Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Benev Capital and Markel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Markel Group has a consensus price target of $1,820.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Markel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markel Group is more favorable than Benev Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Benev Capital and Markel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benev Capital 41.88% 11.86% 5.83% Markel Group 13.39% 7.18% 1.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benev Capital and Markel Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benev Capital $47.44 million 9.70 $19.43 million $0.12 22.57 Markel Group $16.62 billion 1.48 $2.75 billion $166.74 11.66

Markel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Benev Capital. Markel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benev Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Benev Capital

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, traditional reinsurance contracts, industry loss warranties and other financial instruments; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

