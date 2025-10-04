ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,753 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,814.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 83,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

