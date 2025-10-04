Life Planning Partners Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

