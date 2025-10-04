Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 971,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219,059 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $125,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $149.99 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

