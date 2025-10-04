iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Position Boosted by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

