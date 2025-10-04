Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 47,134 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $42,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $595.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $623.21 and its 200-day moving average is $498.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

