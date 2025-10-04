Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.