Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8%

SHW opened at $346.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.