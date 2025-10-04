Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

