Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 121 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

