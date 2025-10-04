Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Tyler Technologies worth $46,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $502.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.32 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

