Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $196.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.