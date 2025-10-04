J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Dbs Bank lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. William Blair cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $175.59 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

