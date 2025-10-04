NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

