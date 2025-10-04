T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 327.5% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 147,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,584,633 shares of company stock valued at $623,559,263. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.18 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

